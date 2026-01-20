Previous
Scooter commuter by boxplayer
Photo 2436

Scooter commuter

A nifty way to travel.

Colour on the walls https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2026/2026-01-20

20 January 2026
Aldgate East E1
Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
667% complete

