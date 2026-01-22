Sign up
Photo 2439
The Picture of Dorian Gray
This month's work book club. I found it rather tedious and verbose, and very contrived. But had some potentially interesting themes around Victorian hypocrisy, conscience and consequences and the social constraints of the time.
