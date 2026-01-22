Previous
The Picture of Dorian Gray by boxplayer
The Picture of Dorian Gray

This month's work book club. I found it rather tedious and verbose, and very contrived. But had some potentially interesting themes around Victorian hypocrisy, conscience and consequences and the social constraints of the time.

22 January 2026
Walthamstow E17
22nd January 2026 22nd Jan 26

