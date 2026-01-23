Sign up
Previous
Photo 2441
A night out
Mum and Dave at the Little Heart Finnish Tango Orchestra gig at the Green Note - red wine and non-alcohol Guinness.
Little Heart Finnish Tango Orchestra
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2026/2026-01-23
23 January 2026
Camden Town NW1
23rd January 2026
23rd Jan 26
1
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
9136
photos
175
followers
186
following
668% complete
2434
2435
2436
2437
2438
2439
2440
2441
19
20
2439
21
22
2440
23
2441
Tags
wine
,
drink
,
drinks
Beverley
ace
Beautiful photo… both looking so well & smily.. have a nice weekend
January 24th, 2026
