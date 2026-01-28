Sign up
Photo 2444
Bright day
Lovely bright and sunny day after all the rain and cold. On the way to see the Lee Miller exhibition at Tate Britain.
Lee Miller at Tate Britain
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2026/2026-01-28
28 January 2026
Pimlico SW1
28th January 2026
28th Jan 26
0
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project.
9144
photos
176
followers
185
following
Views
3
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
28th January 2026 9:59am
Tags
reflection
,
reflections
,
street
,
windows
,
puddle
,
flats
