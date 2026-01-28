Previous
Bright day by boxplayer
Photo 2444

Bright day

Lovely bright and sunny day after all the rain and cold. On the way to see the Lee Miller exhibition at Tate Britain.

Lee Miller at Tate Britain https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2026/2026-01-28

28 January 2026
Pimlico SW1
28th January 2026 28th Jan 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
