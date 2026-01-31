Previous
Pussy willow by boxplayer
Photo 2446

Pussy willow

Or cat's paw as the walk leader on our winter trees amble called it.

The Paddock https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2026/2026-01-31

31 January 2026
Tottenham N17
31st January 2026

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
LManning (Laura) ace
So delicate! Lovely bokeh too.
January 31st, 2026  
