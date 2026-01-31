Sign up
Previous
Photo 2446
Pussy willow
Or cat's paw as the walk leader on our winter trees amble called it.
The Paddock
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2026/2026-01-31
31 January 2026
Tottenham N17
31st January 2026
31st Jan 26
1
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
9149
photos
176
followers
185
following
670% complete
2439
2440
2441
2442
2443
2444
2445
2446
27
2444
28
2445
29
30
31
2446
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
31st January 2026 1:11pm
Tags
tree
,
twig
,
willow
,
buds
,
catkins
,
pussy willow
,
cat's paw
LManning (Laura)
ace
So delicate! Lovely bokeh too.
January 31st, 2026
