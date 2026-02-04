Sign up
Previous
Photo 2448
Village foxy
As I walked through the village to the clinic for a blood test, spotted this character.
Droplet on a rose hip
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2026/2026-02-04
Sunny street
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2026-02-04
4 February 2026
Walthamstow E17
4th February 2026
4th Feb 26
0
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
9159
photos
176
followers
185
following
670% complete
Latest from all albums
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
4th February 2026 9:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fox
,
foxy
