Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2455
Cheering shop fronts
Lighting up the night. More experiments with puddle shots in the dark on my evening stroll.
Evening puddle
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2026/2026-02-20
Street textures
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2026-02-20
20 February 2026
Walthamstow E17
20th February 2026
20th Feb 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
9198
photos
176
followers
184
following
672% complete
View this month »
2448
2449
2450
2451
2452
2453
2454
2455
Latest from all albums
1940
49
2454
50
1941
1942
51
2455
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
20th February 2026 6:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
reflection
,
street
,
shop
,
lights
,
rain
,
wet
,
puddle
,
shops
,
evening
,
shop fronts
Beverley
ace
The puddles make the shot… great photos…
I'm putting a strict food plan together for myself… to focus on a really really healthy diet.
February 21st, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
I'm putting a strict food plan together for myself… to focus on a really really healthy diet.