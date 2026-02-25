Sign up
Photo 2458
Shadowlands
Queuing outside the Aldwych for today's theatre trip.
Crocuses sense the spring
Broad Court
25 February 2026
Covent Garden WC2
25th February 2026
25th Feb 26
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Tags
theatre
,
queue
,
aldwych
,
shadowlands
Susan Wakely
ace
An emotional show i am sure.
February 25th, 2026
Dorothy
ace
Oh I would enjoy this, even though it’s sad.
February 25th, 2026
Lou Ann
ace
C S Lewis was such a great author. I’m sure this was hard to watch.
February 25th, 2026
