Previous
Shadowlands by boxplayer
Photo 2458

Shadowlands

Queuing outside the Aldwych for today's theatre trip.

Crocuses sense the spring https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2026/2026-02-25
Broad Court https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2026-02-25

25 February 2026
Covent Garden WC2
25th February 2026 25th Feb 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
673% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
An emotional show i am sure.
February 25th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
Oh I would enjoy this, even though it’s sad.
February 25th, 2026  
Lou Ann ace
C S Lewis was such a great author. I’m sure this was hard to watch.
February 25th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact