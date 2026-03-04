Sign up
Photo 2461
Brown's Road
Lovely yellows with the daffs and the mural. The artist hasn't got things quite right - there isn't actually an apostrophe in Browns Road which is just at the back here.
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2026/2026-03-04
4 March 2026
Walthamstow E17
4th March 2026
4th Mar 26
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project.
Tags
yellow
,
daffodils
,
mural
,
spring
,
daffodil
,
art
,
street art
