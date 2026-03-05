Previous
St James's Park morning by boxplayer
Photo 2462

St James's Park morning

Gorgeous morning walking through the parks into the office.

Daffodil https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2026/2026-03-05

5 March 2026
St James's Park SW1
5th March 2026

Boxplayer

@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Renee Salamon ace
Love yours, I had the same experience as you today - such a beautiful day here in London today
March 5th, 2026  
bkb in the city ace
Very nice scenery
March 5th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Such a beautiful scene!
March 5th, 2026  
Babs ace
What a beautiful scene. Looks like a lovely day for walking through the park. fav
March 5th, 2026  
Phil Howcroft ace
it is beautiful and atmospheric
March 5th, 2026  
