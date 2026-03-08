Previous
Veggie breakfast by boxplayer
Photo 2464

Veggie breakfast

Mum did quite well considering how much was on the St James's Kitchen vegetarian breakfast plate.

Great workers from far and wide https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2026/2026-03-08

8 March 2026
Walthamstow E17
8th March 2026 8th Mar 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
675% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Neil ace
Good for your mother, looks like good breakfast.
March 8th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Looks good!
March 8th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact