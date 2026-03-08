Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2464
Veggie breakfast
Mum did quite well considering how much was on the St James's Kitchen vegetarian breakfast plate.
Great workers from far and wide
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2026/2026-03-08
8 March 2026
Walthamstow E17
8th March 2026
8th Mar 26
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
9232
photos
176
followers
184
following
675% complete
View this month »
2457
2458
2459
2460
2461
2462
2463
2464
Latest from all albums
63
2462
64
65
2463
66
2464
67
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
8th March 2026 12:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plates
,
vegetarian
,
café
,
breakfast
,
plate
,
brunch
,
baked beans
Neil
ace
Good for your mother, looks like good breakfast.
March 8th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Looks good!
March 8th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close