Fancy a lie down? by boxplayer
Fancy a lie down?

Or a therapy session. Incongruous flytipping on the way to the tube station after work.

10 March 2026
Pimlico SW1
Lynda Parker ace
Woah... who wouldn't want that? It's beautiful 😍
March 11th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Curious.
March 11th, 2026  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
That's hilarious!
March 11th, 2026  
