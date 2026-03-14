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Previous
Photo 2466
Tipsy afternoon tea
At the Ferry Boat Inn. Comes with prosecco but doesn't actually include tea which caused confusion when we went to pay.
Nice day for a cycle
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2026/2026-03-14
14 March 2026
Tottenham Hale N17
14th March 2026
14th Mar 26
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Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
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4
Album
The odd extra
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Pixel 7a
Taken
14th March 2026 2:49pm
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pub
,
glass
,
sandwich
,
sandwiches
,
afternoon tea
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prosecco
Brigette
ace
haha great photo
March 14th, 2026
Susan
ace
Looks like fun
March 15th, 2026
Babs
ace
What a yummy treat
March 15th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
A lovely treat. They look happy.
March 15th, 2026
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