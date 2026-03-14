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Tipsy afternoon tea by boxplayer
Photo 2466

Tipsy afternoon tea

At the Ferry Boat Inn. Comes with prosecco but doesn't actually include tea which caused confusion when we went to pay.

Nice day for a cycle https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2026/2026-03-14

14 March 2026
Tottenham Hale N17
14th March 2026 14th Mar 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
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Brigette ace
haha great photo
March 14th, 2026  
Susan ace
Looks like fun
March 15th, 2026  
Babs ace
What a yummy treat
March 15th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
A lovely treat. They look happy.
March 15th, 2026  
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