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Pavement sunshine by boxplayer
Photo 2467

Pavement sunshine

Calendula or similar growing by the side of the school fence as we walked around the park. The pupils are growing all sorts the other side of the fence.

Mother's Day tulips https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2026/2026-03-15

15 March 2026
Walthamstow E17
15th March 2026 15th Mar 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
675% complete

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Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
That solo yellow flower shines along the side of the road!
March 15th, 2026  
Beverley ace
beautiful in the beam of light
March 15th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Nice find and capture
March 15th, 2026  
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