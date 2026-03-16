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Previous
Photo 2468
Musical saw
An unusual visitor to this evening's session on the boat.
Boat session
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2026/2026-03-16
16 March 2026
Canary Wharf E14
16th March 2026
16th Mar 26
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Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
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The odd extra
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Pixel 7a
Taken
16th March 2026 8:54pm
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