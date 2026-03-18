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Kitty in the sunshine by boxplayer
Photo 2469

Kitty in the sunshine

Kitty visited this morning while we were having a bagel brunch in the garden - she enjoyed the warm sunshine too.

First alfresco breakfast https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2026/2026-03-18

18 March 2026
Walthamstow E17
18th March 2026 18th Mar 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
676% complete

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Beverley ace
a cute guest...
March 18th, 2026  
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