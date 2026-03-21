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Finnish Church spring fair by boxplayer
Photo 2470

Finnish Church spring fair

Goodies in the café upstairs - open sandwiches, cakes, Karelian pastries, cinnamon buns.

Lohikeitto and licorice porter https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2026/2026-03-21

21 March 2026
Rotherhithe SE16
21st March 2026 21st Mar 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
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Babs ace
What a feast
March 22nd, 2026  
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