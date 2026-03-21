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Previous
Photo 2470
Finnish Church spring fair
Goodies in the café upstairs - open sandwiches, cakes, Karelian pastries, cinnamon buns.
Lohikeitto and licorice porter
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2026/2026-03-21
21 March 2026
Rotherhithe SE16
21st March 2026
21st Mar 26
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Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
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21st March 2026 1:27pm
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What a feast
March 22nd, 2026
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