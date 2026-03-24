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Anniversary chocolates by boxplayer
Photo 2472

Anniversary chocolates

The bumper box of chocolates I bought Dave as an anniversary present.

Pink buds https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2026/2026-03-24

24 March 2026
Walthamstow E17
24th March 2026 24th Mar 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
677% complete

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Carole Sandford ace
They look special & delicious!
March 24th, 2026  
Corinne ace
Some of them are calling me !
March 24th, 2026  
BillyBoy
The look nice.
March 24th, 2026  
Babs ace
They look delicious
March 24th, 2026  
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