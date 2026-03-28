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Previous
Photo 2473
Ladybird book artists
An exhibition at Stapleford Granary including:
- Canadas in Cheshire, 1939 wood engraving - CF Tunnicliffe
- Cows and Kale watercolour - CF Tunnicliffe
- Puss in Boots in Finnish
Leveret again
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2026/2026-03-27
27 March 2026
Stapleford, Cambridgeshire
28th March 2026
28th Mar 26
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Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
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28th March 2026 7:06am
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Issi Bannerman
ace
Aw, I loved a ladybird book.
March 28th, 2026
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