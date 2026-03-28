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Ladybird book artists by boxplayer
Photo 2473

Ladybird book artists

An exhibition at Stapleford Granary including:

- Canadas in Cheshire, 1939 wood engraving - CF Tunnicliffe
- Cows and Kale watercolour - CF Tunnicliffe
- Puss in Boots in Finnish

Leveret again https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2026/2026-03-27

27 March 2026
Stapleford, Cambridgeshire
28th March 2026 28th Mar 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
677% complete

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Issi Bannerman ace
Aw, I loved a ladybird book.
March 28th, 2026  
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