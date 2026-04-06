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Breaking into the egg by boxplayer
Photo 2476

Breaking into the egg

After breakfast we tucked into our Fazer Mignon Easter eggs. Real egg shell surrounding rich gooey chocolate.

Another river Lea cat https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2026/2026-04-06

6 April 2026
Walthamstow E17
6th April 2026 6th Apr 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
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KV ace
Cool shot… never heard of these eggs… interesting process. Must have been pretty yummy.
April 6th, 2026  
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