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Previous
Photo 2476
Breaking into the egg
After breakfast we tucked into our Fazer Mignon Easter eggs. Real egg shell surrounding rich gooey chocolate.
Another river Lea cat
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2026/2026-04-06
6 April 2026
Walthamstow E17
6th April 2026
6th Apr 26
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Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
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The odd extra
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6th April 2026 11:52am
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KV
ace
Cool shot… never heard of these eggs… interesting process. Must have been pretty yummy.
April 6th, 2026
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