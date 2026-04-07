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Previous
Photo 2477
Classic margarita
A very pleasing cocktail at Wright Brothers while catching up with Grace.
Spring morning shadows
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2026/2026-04-07
7 April 2026
Battersea Power Station SW11
7th April 2026
7th Apr 26
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Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
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The odd extra
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7th April 2026 7:02pm
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Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
That looks tasty
April 8th, 2026
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