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Classic margarita by boxplayer
Photo 2477

Classic margarita

A very pleasing cocktail at Wright Brothers while catching up with Grace.

Spring morning shadows https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2026/2026-04-07

7 April 2026
Battersea Power Station SW11
7th April 2026 7th Apr 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
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Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
That looks tasty
April 8th, 2026  
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