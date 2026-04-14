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Guilty by boxplayer
Photo 2480

Guilty

Of trying to snaffle the last of the catnip that Dave planted. He'd had it outside and of course it got munched. Having brought it inside, Kitty found the remains when she visited. She didn't actually get much of it.

Hartwin Dhoore and Ross Grant https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2026/2026-04-14

14 April 2026
Walthamstow E17
14th April 2026 14th Apr 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
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