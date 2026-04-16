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Previous
Photo 2481
New cat on the block
We've seen this stunning blue-eyed stranger out and about in a nearby street. Turns out they're a friendly soul and up for a stroke and a cuddle.
The camellia and the spider's web
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2026/2026-04-16
16 April 2026
Walthamstow E17
16th April 2026
16th Apr 26
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Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
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The odd extra
Taken
16th April 2026 7:33pm
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white
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eyes
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blue
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street
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cat
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eye
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blue eyes
Carole Sandford
ace
Wow! Those beautiful eyes!
April 16th, 2026
Beverley
ace
sooo cute...
April 16th, 2026
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