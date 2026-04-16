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New cat on the block by boxplayer
Photo 2481

New cat on the block

We've seen this stunning blue-eyed stranger out and about in a nearby street. Turns out they're a friendly soul and up for a stroke and a cuddle.

The camellia and the spider's web https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2026/2026-04-16

16 April 2026
Walthamstow E17
16th April 2026 16th Apr 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
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Carole Sandford ace
Wow! Those beautiful eyes!
April 16th, 2026  
Beverley ace
sooo cute...
April 16th, 2026  
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