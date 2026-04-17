Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2482
Something not quite right
After work, walked up to Big Ben as entertainingly one of its faces is stuck at 12 - it's been deliberately stopped for repairs and weatherproofing to happen.
Handsome tulip
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2026/2026-04-17
17 April 2026
Westminster SW1
17th April 2026
17th Apr 26
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
9290
photos
174
followers
182
following
680% complete
View this month »
2475
2476
2477
2478
2479
2480
2481
2482
Latest from all albums
103
104
2480
105
106
2481
107
2482
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
17th April 2026 5:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
time
,
clock
,
wrong
,
westminster
,
big ben
,
elizabeth tower
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Weird when Big Ben tells the wrong time, eh?
April 17th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Ha ha the one constant that is always right - or not! 🤣
April 17th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close