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Something not quite right by boxplayer
Photo 2482

Something not quite right

After work, walked up to Big Ben as entertainingly one of its faces is stuck at 12 - it's been deliberately stopped for repairs and weatherproofing to happen.

Handsome tulip https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2026/2026-04-17

17 April 2026
Westminster SW1
17th April 2026 17th Apr 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
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Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Weird when Big Ben tells the wrong time, eh?
April 17th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Ha ha the one constant that is always right - or not! 🤣
April 17th, 2026  
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