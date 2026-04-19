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Previous
Photo 2484
B Flegg
Not sure if I've noticed this ghost sign above Gudrun Sjöden before. More about William Flegg here
https://alondoninheritance.com/london-streets/monmouth-street-seven-dials/
Pink ear
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2026/2026-04-19
19 April 2026
Covent Garden WC2
19th April 2026
19th Apr 26
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Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
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19th April 2026 3:45pm
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gudrun sjöden
gloria jones
ace
A neat shot including the signage and contrasts between the window's display and brick textures.
April 19th, 2026
Jennifer
ace
Nice shot, I like the contrasts too and the pops of colour
April 19th, 2026
Fisher Family
A lovely ghost sign!
Ian
April 19th, 2026
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