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B Flegg by boxplayer
Photo 2484

B Flegg

Not sure if I've noticed this ghost sign above Gudrun Sjöden before. More about William Flegg here https://alondoninheritance.com/london-streets/monmouth-street-seven-dials/

Pink ear https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2026/2026-04-19

19 April 2026
Covent Garden WC2
19th April 2026 19th Apr 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
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Photo Details

gloria jones ace
A neat shot including the signage and contrasts between the window's display and brick textures.
April 19th, 2026  
Jennifer ace
Nice shot, I like the contrasts too and the pops of colour
April 19th, 2026  
Fisher Family
A lovely ghost sign!

Ian
April 19th, 2026  
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