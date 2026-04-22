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The King's Evil by boxplayer
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The King's Evil

Also known as scrofula - the King's divine touch was supposedly a cure for it. Another rip-roaring tale of murder and other ill deeds in Stuart England.

Park greens https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2026/2026-04-22

22 April 2026
Walthamstow E17
22nd April 2026 22nd Apr 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
680% complete

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