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Previous
Photo 2487
The Cottage
A lot of attractive doors in the town.
White iris
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2026/2026-04-26
26 April 2026
Totnes, Devon
26th April 2026
26th Apr 26
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Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
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The odd extra
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Pixel 7a
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26th April 2026 4:23pm
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door
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blue
,
heart
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house
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front door
LManning (Laura)
ace
So nice!
April 26th, 2026
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