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The Cottage by boxplayer
Photo 2487

The Cottage

A lot of attractive doors in the town.

White iris https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2026/2026-04-26

26 April 2026
Totnes, Devon

26th April 2026 26th Apr 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
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LManning (Laura) ace
So nice!
April 26th, 2026  
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