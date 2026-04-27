Previous
Flowers by boxplayer
Photo 2488

Flowers

Dave and I joined the helpers decorating the Bay Horse pub in preparation for B and D's civil partnership celebration - arranging flowers, chalking up congratulations and so on.

Civil partnered https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2026/2026-04-27

27 April 2026
Totnes, Devon
27th April 2026 27th Apr 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
681% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
great pov
April 27th, 2026  
Jennifer ace
What a lovely composition with the lovely flower arrangement foreground
April 27th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact