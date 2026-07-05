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Previous
Photo 2523
Anchor and Hope
A nice Lea-side pub where I stopped for a drink sitting by the water.
Markfield Community Garden
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2026/2026-07-05
5 July 2026
Clapton E5
5th July 2026
5th Jul 26
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Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
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3
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The odd extra
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Pixel 7a
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5th July 2026 2:13pm
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pub
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anchor and hope
Phil Howcroft
ace
looks like a "proper boozer"
July 5th, 2026
KV
ace
Nice to get a spot by the water… hope it was a yummy drink!
July 5th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
Looks like a place with some tales to tell.
July 5th, 2026
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