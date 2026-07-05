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Anchor and Hope by boxplayer
Photo 2523

Anchor and Hope

A nice Lea-side pub where I stopped for a drink sitting by the water.

Markfield Community Garden https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2026/2026-07-05

5 July 2026
Clapton E5
5th July 2026 5th Jul 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
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Phil Howcroft ace
looks like a "proper boozer"
July 5th, 2026  
KV ace
Nice to get a spot by the water… hope it was a yummy drink!
July 5th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Looks like a place with some tales to tell.
July 5th, 2026  
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