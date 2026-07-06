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Shillingford's by boxplayer
Photo 2524

Shillingford's

Akdeniz Turkish supermarket is presumably redoing its sign and this old one has been revealed underneath. Don't know anything about Shillingford's, but the 081 telephone number dates it to 1990-1995.

Healthy breakfast https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2026/2026-07-06

6 July 2026
Walthamstow E17
6th July 2026 6th Jul 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
691% complete

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Gayle
This is really great. Full of produce and narrative!
July 6th, 2026  
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