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Blackberries by boxplayer
Photo 2525

Blackberries

Ripening already - saw the odd person with a little tupperware box collecting in earnest. I just grabbed a handful to eat there and then. But must come back to collect fruit for a crumble.

Under the bridge https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2026/2026-07-08

8 July 2026
Walthamstow E17
8th July 2026 8th Jul 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
691% complete

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