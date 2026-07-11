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Previous
Photo 2527
A stiff breeze
As well as a stiff breeze outside, we can now have one inside. Made for a much pleasanter night than recent ones.
Another burn-up
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2026/2026-07-11
11 July 2026
Walthamstow E17
11th July 2026
11th Jul 26
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Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
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The odd extra
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Pixel 7a
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11th July 2026 9:54pm
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FunnyFace
Ha, just had similar delivered, due to having to donate mine to Lucy! They are a game changer, if quiet. Bliss!
July 12th, 2026
Boxplayer
ace
@blightygal
yes is lovely and quiet with the setting we had yesterday
July 12th, 2026
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