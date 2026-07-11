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A stiff breeze by boxplayer
Photo 2527

A stiff breeze

As well as a stiff breeze outside, we can now have one inside. Made for a much pleasanter night than recent ones.

Another burn-up https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2026/2026-07-11

11 July 2026
Walthamstow E17
11th July 2026 11th Jul 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
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FunnyFace
Ha, just had similar delivered, due to having to donate mine to Lucy! They are a game changer, if quiet. Bliss!
July 12th, 2026  
Boxplayer ace
@blightygal yes is lovely and quiet with the setting we had yesterday
July 12th, 2026  
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