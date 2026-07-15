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Dress rehearsal by boxplayer
Photo 2529

Dress rehearsal

For our performance of Lauridsen's Lux Aeterna and Gjeilo's Sunrise Mass at the beautiful Welsh Guards Chapel.

Hollyhock https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2026/2026-07-15

15 July 2026
St James's Park SW1
15th July 2026 15th Jul 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
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Beverley ace
A beautiful capture…. Soo fabulous
July 17th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
What a stunning venue!
July 17th, 2026  
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