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Karaoke time by boxplayer
Photo 2530

Karaoke time

Prospective bride C enjoying taking centre stage during our sten do karaoke evening.

Aperol time https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2026/2026-07-16

16 July 2026
Waterloo SW1
16th July 2026 16th Jul 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
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