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East of Eden by boxplayer
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East of Eden

We had two months to read the latest work book club choice as it was a monster. Fabulous read - huge family saga exploring good and evil, human frailty and ultimately human free will.

Going for the olives https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2026/2026-07-18

18 July 2026
Walthamstow E17
18th July 2026 18th Jul 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
693% complete

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