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Previous
Photo 2531
East of Eden
We had two months to read the latest work book club choice as it was a monster. Fabulous read - huge family saga exploring good and evil, human frailty and ultimately human free will.
Going for the olives
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2026/2026-07-18
18 July 2026
Walthamstow E17
18th July 2026
18th Jul 26
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Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
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