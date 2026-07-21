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Holy Batpants by boxplayer
Photo 2533

Holy Batpants

Holy Batpants distinctive graffiti on this street corner.

Bee on echinops https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2026/2026-07-21

21 July 2026
Walthamstow E17
21st July 2026 21st Jul 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
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