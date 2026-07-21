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Previous
Photo 2533
Holy Batpants
Holy Batpants distinctive graffiti on this street corner.
Bee on echinops
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2026/2026-07-21
21 July 2026
Walthamstow E17
21st July 2026
21st Jul 26
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Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
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Pixel 7a
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21st July 2026 7:06pm
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