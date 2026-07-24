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Nibbles and crémant on the Eurostar by boxplayer
Photo 2534

Nibbles and crémant on the Eurostar

Starting the fun on the Eurostar to Paris. Catching up with photos from a long weekend away.

Aperol evening https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2026/2026-07-24

24 July 2026
Somewhere between London and Dover
24th July 2026 24th Jul 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
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Zilli~ ace
What fun!
July 28th, 2026  
Agnes ace
So much fun
July 28th, 2026  
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