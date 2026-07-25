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Stick dance by boxplayer
Photo 2535

Stick dance

Jane and A have a go at the traditional Berry-Bourbonnais stick dance. Catching up with photos from a long weekend away.

Tricotier https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2026/2026-07-25

25 July 2026
Châtea-sur-Allier, France
25th July 2026 25th Jul 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
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Beverley ace
fabulous fun... lovely shot
July 29th, 2026  
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