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Previous
Photo 2535
Stick dance
Jane and A have a go at the traditional Berry-Bourbonnais stick dance. Catching up with photos from a long weekend away.
Tricotier
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2026/2026-07-25
25 July 2026
Châtea-sur-Allier, France
25th July 2026
25th Jul 26
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Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
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The odd extra
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25th July 2026 6:09pm
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Beverley
ace
fabulous fun... lovely shot
July 29th, 2026
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