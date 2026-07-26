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Snails by boxplayer
Photo 2536

Snails

I adore snails in garlic butter. Lunch at the hotel. Catching up with photos from a long weekend away.

Selfie with sangria https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2026/2026-07-26

26 July 2026
Le Veurdre, France
26th July 2026 26th Jul 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
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Lynda Parker
Escargo... not my favourite dish. But definitely very French.
July 31st, 2026  
Issi Bannerman ace
Not my favourite dish, but I have tried them.
July 31st, 2026  
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