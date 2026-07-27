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Photo 2537
Seafood platter
Dave's starter choice - for all you lot that aren't keen on snails, more slimy edible things. Delicious. Final catch-up photos from a long weekend away.
Paris street corner art
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2026/2026-07-27
27 July 3026
Paris, France
27th July 2026
27th Jul 26
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Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
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