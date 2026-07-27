Previous
Next
Seafood platter by boxplayer
Photo 2537

Seafood platter

Dave's starter choice - for all you lot that aren't keen on snails, more slimy edible things. Delicious. Final catch-up photos from a long weekend away.

Paris street corner art https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2026/2026-07-27

27 July 3026
Paris, France
27th July 2026 27th Jul 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
695% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact