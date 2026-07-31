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Death and the maiden by boxplayer
Photo 2538

Death and the maiden

A bizarre sculpture in a side aisle of Westminster Abbey.

Westminster Abbey after closing time https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2026/2026-07-31

31 July 2026
Westminster SW1
31st July 2026 31st Jul 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
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