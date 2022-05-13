Previous
Fire in the sky by boycotting
Fire in the sky

Tonight was different something I’ve never seen like this before the sky was beautiful and I just had to take the moment and capture it.. this picture doesn’t even do it justice.
13th May 2022 13th May 22

@boycotting
Hi I'm Justin, I'm your average boy, trying to find his spot in this world, follow me on twitter, a mixture between iphone 12 and...
