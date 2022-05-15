Previous
Best friend for life by boycotting
Best friend for life

I rescued Marley when he was just a little baby, 1 month old, he was part of a litter that was just abandoned on the side of the road, he’s been with me ever since.

He’s my best friend in life and he always knows how to cheer me up when I need it!
