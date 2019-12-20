Previous
TaffyWWYD_nightstarcircles by bpfoto
TaffyWWYD_nightstarcircles

Taking on Taffy's challenge, I processed it as a variation on night - https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/44393/wwyd-199-starts-december-6th
20th December 2019 20th Dec 19

Benno

@bpfoto
Keeping a wide range of interests photographically while trying to improve my image taking skills to nicely capture whatever I find interesting ...
Corinne C ace
Nice long exposure!
December 20th, 2020  
Taffy ace
WOW! This is a wonderful take on the scene. You've made it so dramatic!
December 20th, 2020  
Benno
@taffy ... as I am less skilled at adding to it ;-)
December 20th, 2020  
Jane Pittenger ace
Awesome
December 20th, 2020  
