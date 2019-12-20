Sign up
TaffyWWYD_nightstarcircles
Taking on Taffy's challenge, I processed it as a variation on night -
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/44393/wwyd-199-starts-december-6th
20th December 2019
20th Dec 19
4
3
Benno
@bpfoto
Tags
wwyd199
Corinne C
ace
Nice long exposure!
December 20th, 2020
Taffy
ace
WOW! This is a wonderful take on the scene. You've made it so dramatic!
December 20th, 2020
Benno
@taffy
... as I am less skilled at adding to it ;-)
December 20th, 2020
Jane Pittenger
ace
Awesome
December 20th, 2020
