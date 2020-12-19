Previous
Conjunction - NOT by bpfoto
Conjunction - NOT

another attempt to see whether I can see the great conjunction - apparently in vain, again. When trying to at least document my efforts, I aimed at a diffuse faint glow that I knew must represent the moon (I could still see it on my way) and got this. I was quite surprised to get out that much structure when I could not make out anything distinct by naked eye. I did expose for 15 seconds but did not expect the moon being able to pierce through the fog like this.

... and I noticed that the image I see when clicking on this is not as clear as the one I posted, i.e., the original jpg is a bit clearer ...
Jane Pittenger ace
Wow! Isn’t it amazing what our cameras can see
December 20th, 2020  
