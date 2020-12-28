Previous
Yukata closeup by bpfoto
54 / 365

Yukata closeup

A yukata is an unlined cotton summer kimono, worn in casual settings - wanted to use the pattern as a background in a photo book about Japanese tea ceremony I'm working on so I thought this is perfect to associate to that date
28th December 2020 28th Dec 20

Benno

@bpfoto
Keeping a wide range of interests photographically while trying to improve my image taking skills to nicely capture whatever I find interesting ... Always interested in...
