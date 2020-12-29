Previous
Next
little by bpfoto
55 / 365

little

From our Christmas tree decoration - this is a small figure (~5cm / 2") with a cap about the same size. Taken with a macro setup and a remote flash from below to avoid shading the face with the cap
29th December 2020 29th Dec 20

Benno

@bpfoto
Keeping a wide range of interests photographically while trying to improve my image taking skills to nicely capture whatever I find interesting ... Always interested in...
15% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise