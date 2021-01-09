Previous
Next
framed winter fruits by bpfoto
66 / 365

framed winter fruits

These grow nearby - something between apple (looks) and cherry (size, stem), I have no idea what exactly that is.

Took some photos today just before sunset and played with another frame design
9th January 2021 9th Jan 21

Benno

@bpfoto
Keeping a wide range of interests photographically while trying to improve my image taking skills to nicely capture whatever I find interesting ... Always interested in...
18% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise