Inverse vertigo by bpfoto
79 / 365

Inverse vertigo

View straight up the atrium of the FHNW building in Muttenz (Basel, CH).

New edit of an HDR from 5 handheld shots taken a couple years back.
23rd January 2021 23rd Jan 21

Benno

@bpfoto
Keeping a wide range of interests photographically while trying to improve my image taking skills to nicely capture whatever I find interesting ... Always interested in...
Photo Details

