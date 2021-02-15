Sign up
100 / 365
Sunset through trees
According to the forecast our last cold day for a while. The snow started disappearing already but gives a nice blueish contrast to the setting sun. HDR from three pictures (EXIF is for the middle exposure, the other times were 1/100s and 1/640s).
15th February 2021
15th Feb 21
Benno
@bpfoto
Keeping a wide range of interests photographically while trying to improve my image taking skills to nicely capture whatever I find interesting ... Always interested in...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
snow
,
sunset
,
winter
,
sun
,
grass
,
hdr
,
trees
,
glow
